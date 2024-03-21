Fathom Holdings Inc. Braces for Financial Fallout Amid Industry’s Legal Woes

Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Fathom Holdings Inc. faces potential financial repercussions due to adverse legal and regulatory outcomes afflicting its industry peers. Such precedents, particularly in areas like RESPA and antitrust law, may herald increased scrutiny and similar litigation against Fathom Holdings and its associates. The substantial damages and settlements, exemplified by the Burnett Ruling and subsequent Burnett Settlement involving the National Association of Realtors, underscore the vulnerability of Fathom Holdings to significant financial liabilities. These evolving legal landscapes, coupled with possible industry-wide rule changes, could necessitate operational adjustments for Fathom Holdings, potentially impacting its financial results.

The average FTHM stock price target is $4.50, implying 128.43% upside potential.

