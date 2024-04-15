Fatfish Group Director Ups Stake in Company

Fatfish Group Ltd. (AU:FFG) has released an update.

Fatfish Group Limited has reported a significant change in director GAN NYAP LIOU’s interests, with a direct acquisition of 6,666,666 ordinary shares and the same number of unlisted options valued at $100,000. The transactions were part of a placement approved by shareholders and came with free attaching options. Post-transaction, GAN NYAP LIOU holds over 109 million ordinary shares, 6.6 million unlisted options, and 12 million class C performance rights.

