Fat Prophets Advances Share Buy-Back Program

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd has updated the market with its latest share buy-back, purchasing an additional 26,693 ordinary shares. This move follows a cumulative buy-back of 26,000 shares prior to the recent transaction, as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital. The announcement was made to the ASX under the code FPC, which stands for their ordinary fully paid shares.

