FAT Brands Inc Responds to SEC Investigation Notice

Fat Brands Inc (FAT) has released an update.

FAT Brands Inc., along with its CEO and other associates, received a Wells Notice from the SEC concerning an ongoing investigation that dates back to fiscal year 2020 or earlier. While not an indication of legal violation, the notice suggests potential issues that the company disputes, asserting that their actions were in line with the law. FAT Brands is actively cooperating with the SEC and plans to formally respond to address the matters raised.

For further insights into FAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.