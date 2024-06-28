Faster Eyes CSE Listing Through Evolution Global Merger

Evolution Global Frontier Ventures (TSE:EGFV) has released an update.

Faster, a company specializing in payment technology, is advancing towards a business combination with Evolution Global Frontier Ventures, expecting to enhance shareholder value by going public on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker ‘FSTR’. The merger process is complemented by a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts to fund strategic objectives, though completion depends on various approvals, including CSE acceptance. Caution is advised as the merger and financing are not guaranteed and pending necessary shareholder and regulatory consents.

