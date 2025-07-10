Fast Retailing Announces Trading Halt Ahead of Quarterly Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh ( (HK:6288) ) has issued an announcement.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has announced a trading halt on its Hong Kong depositary receipts effective from July 10, 2025, as it prepares to release its third quarterly results for the nine months ending May 31, 2025. This announcement is significant as it involves inside information that could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company known for its retail operations, primarily in the fashion industry. It is recognized for its popular clothing brand, UNIQLO, which focuses on providing high-quality, casual wear at affordable prices. The company has a significant market presence in Asia and is expanding its reach globally.

Average Trading Volume: 7,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$799.1B

For detailed information about 6288 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue