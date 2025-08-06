Faron Pharmaceuticals Achieves 43% Remission Rate in HR-MDS Trial

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy ( (GB:FARN) ).
Faron Pharmaceuticals announced a significant increase in the complete remission rate to 43% for patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) in its BEXMAB trial, up from 28% in previous data. This improvement highlights the potential of bexmarilimab, in combination with azacitidine, to enhance treatment efficacy and supports Faron’s plans for a randomized registrational trial aimed at accelerated FDA approval, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and offering new hope for stakeholders.
More about Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies to combat cancers. The company’s lead asset, bexmarilimab, is an anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody aimed at reprogramming myeloid cell function to remove cancer immunosuppression. Bexmarilimab is currently being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials for hematological cancers in combination with standard treatments.
