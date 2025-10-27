Farmers National Banc Announces Merger with Middlefield

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Farmers National Banc Oh ( (FMNB) ) has shared an update.

On October 22, 2025, Farmers National Banc Corp. announced a merger agreement with Middlefield Banc Corp., where Middlefield will merge into Farmers National, making Farmers the surviving entity. This strategic move, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, aims to enhance Farmers National’s market positioning by integrating Middlefield’s operations, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

More about Farmers National Banc Oh

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates in the banking industry, providing financial services through its national banking subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. The company focuses on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 107,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $512M

