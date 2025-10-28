Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ( (FMAO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. presented to its investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Archbold, Ohio, primarily engaged in providing commercial and retail banking services across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan through its subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. announced a significant increase in net income, marking a 35.9% rise to $8.9 million. The company also highlighted its 90 consecutive quarters of profitability and the opening of a new full-service office in Michigan.

Key financial metrics showed a robust performance, with net interest margin improving by 69 basis points to 3.40% and total loans increasing by 4.9% to $2.66 billion. Deposits also grew by 2.5% to $2.75 billion, while the efficiency ratio improved to 63.11%. The company maintained strong asset quality with nonperforming loans at only $5.2 million.

The company continues to focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing shareholder value, as evidenced by the promotion of Curtis Metz to Market President for Northern Indiana and the 31st consecutive annual increase in its regular dividend payment.

Looking forward, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. plans to develop a new three-year strategic plan to guide its growth priorities, leveraging its strong foundation and community-banking values to capitalize on opportunities within its market footprint.

