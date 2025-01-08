Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Leadership Transition Announcement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( (FMCB) ) has shared an update.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp announced the resignation of Calvin “Kelly” Suess, the longest-serving board member, effective at the next board meeting in January 2025. The company is in the process of appointing a new board member, with a nomination expected by January’s end, followed by a shareholder vote. Suess’ departure marks a significant leadership change, as he was instrumental in strengthening the bank’s community reinvestment culture and contributed to its growth and success over 35 years. The transition is part of normal succession planning, signaling a continued commitment to strategic oversight and board renewal.

More about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, trading under the symbol FMCB on the OTCQX, is the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank. Established in 1916, F&M Bank is a community bank operating across 33 locations in California, providing a range of financial services including loans, deposits, and equipment leasing. The bank is recognized as one of the safest in the nation, boasting a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial for 34 consecutive years, and is distinguished as a Dividend King for its consistent dividend increases over 59 years. The bank is heavily involved in servicing the agricultural sector and has been honored for its contributions to agribusiness and the community.

YTD Price Performance: -1.70%

Average Trading Volume: 250

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $722.7M

