Farmer Mac’s Earnings Call: Record Growth and Optimism

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ((AGM)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Farmer Mac’s recent earnings call painted an optimistic picture of its financial health, marked by record net effective spread and core earnings. The company showcased significant growth in its renewable energy and broadband segments and celebrated a successful preferred stock issuance. However, it also acknowledged challenges such as increased operating expenses and credit provisions. Despite these hurdles, the overall sentiment remained positive, emphasizing continued growth and financial resilience.

Record Net Effective Spread and Core Earnings

Farmer Mac achieved a record net effective spread of $97.8 million and core earnings of $49.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. These figures represent double-digit year-over-year growth, underscoring the company’s robust financial performance.

Outstanding Business Volume Growth

The company surpassed $31 billion in outstanding business volume, with infrastructure finance contributing $600 million to reach $11 billion. This growth reflects Farmer Mac’s strategic expansion in key sectors.

Preferred Stock Issuance Success

Farmer Mac successfully issued $100 million of Series H preferred stock, which improved its Tier 1 capital ratio to 13.9%. This move strengthens the company’s capital base and supports its long-term growth objectives.

Significant Growth in Renewable Energy and Broadband

The renewable energy segment doubled year-over-year to $2.3 billion, while broadband infrastructure also doubled to $1.3 billion. These sectors are pivotal to Farmer Mac’s strategy of diversifying its loan portfolio.

Strong Core Capital Increase

Core capital increased by $131 million to $1.7 billion, exceeding statutory requirements by $723 million. This increase highlights Farmer Mac’s strong capital position and financial stability.

Increased Operating Expenses

Operating expenses rose due to increased headcount, technology investments, and higher transaction-related legal expenses. These investments are part of Farmer Mac’s strategy to support its expanding operations.

Credit Provision and Charge-offs

A $7.4 million net provision to the total allowance for losses was recorded, along with a $4.4 million charge-off related to three different loans. Despite these provisions, the company’s overall credit quality remains stable.

Modest Uptick in Delinquencies

There was a slight increase in 90-day delinquencies, attributed to the seasonal impact of payment dates. Farmer Mac continues to monitor these trends closely to maintain its credit quality.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Farmer Mac’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with a focus on maintaining its competitive strategy to manage market volatility. The company reported a disciplined efficiency ratio within its target average of 30% and a core return on equity slightly above 17%. Despite a $7.4 million net provision to the allowance for the quarter, Farmer Mac’s overall credit quality remains stable, supported by strong asset quality metrics and a diversified portfolio. The company also demonstrated its commitment to shareholder returns by repurchasing approximately 30,000 shares of Class C common stock for about $5 million.

In summary, Farmer Mac’s earnings call highlighted a strong financial performance with record net effective spread and core earnings, alongside significant growth in key sectors like renewable energy and broadband. While challenges such as increased operating expenses and credit provisions were noted, the overall sentiment was optimistic, focusing on continued growth and financial resilience.

