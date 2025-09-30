Farmer Mac Appoints New President Amid Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Federal Agricultural ( (AGM) ) is now available.

On September 25, 2025, Farmer Mac announced the retirement of its CEO, Bradford T. Nordholm, effective March 31, 2027. Concurrently, Zachary N. Carpenter was appointed as the new President and Chief Operating Officer, with plans to succeed Nordholm as CEO by April 1, 2027. Carpenter, who has been with Farmer Mac since 2019, brings extensive experience from previous roles at CoBank, Goldman Sachs, and Johnson & Johnson. The transition is part of a strategic leadership change, with Carpenter’s compensation and employment terms outlined to ensure continuity and stability in Farmer Mac’s operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AGM) stock is a Hold with a $199.00 price target.

AGM is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by strong earnings performance and attractive valuation metrics. However, financial performance is hindered by high leverage and declining revenue growth, while technical indicators suggest bearish momentum.

More about Federal Agricultural

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, known as Farmer Mac, operates in the agricultural finance industry, providing a secondary market for agricultural loans. Its primary services include purchasing and guaranteeing loans made by agricultural lenders, thus enhancing the availability of credit for farmers and rural communities.

Average Trading Volume: 81,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.8B

