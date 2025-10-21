Far East Horizon Limited Reports Steady Growth and Profit Increase in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Far East Horizon Limited ( (HK:3360) ) is now available.

Far East Horizon Limited reported a year-on-year increase in profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the first three quarters of 2025, driven by steady growth in its financial business. The company maintained robust asset quality and saw significant expansion in its inclusive finance segment, with interest-earning assets increasing by over 60% year-on-year. Despite a decline in revenue for Horizon Healthcare, the group remained profitable overall. The company’s effective risk management strategies ensured a stable liquidity position, and it continues to focus on its ‘finance + industry’ development strategy to enhance shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3360) stock is a Hold with a HK$7.50 price target.

More about Far East Horizon Limited

Far East Horizon Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of financial products and services with a focus on inclusive finance and investment-related businesses. The company is known for its deep industry expertise and prudent risk management strategies, aiming to create value for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 9,958,592

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$32.88B

