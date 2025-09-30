Far East Gold Ltd Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Far East Gold Ltd ( (AU:FEG) ) has shared an announcement.

Far East Gold Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is accessible on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability in management and oversight. This announcement reinforces Far East Gold Ltd’s dedication to maintaining high governance standards, potentially strengthening stakeholder confidence and enhancing its industry reputation.

Far East Gold Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

