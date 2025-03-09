Far East Gold Finalizes 2025 Exploration Plans for Key Projects

Far East Gold Ltd ( (AU:FEG) ) just unveiled an update.

Far East Gold Limited has finalized its exploration and drilling plans for 2025, targeting key assets at Idenburg and Trenggalek. The company aims to increase the Maiden JORC Resource at Idenburg and explore copper porphyry and gold epithermal targets at Trenggalek. These initiatives are expected to enhance the company’s development projects and potentially lead to new discoveries, impacting its strategic partnerships and market positioning.

More about Far East Gold Ltd

Far East Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources. The company is involved in high-value projects such as Idenburg and Trenggalek, aiming to expand its resource base and strengthen its market position.

YTD Price Performance: -13.89%

Average Trading Volume: 94,827

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$56.89M

