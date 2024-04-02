FansUnite Posts Growth and Strategic Savings

FansUnite Entertainment, Inc. (TSE:FANS) has released an update.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. reported a modest revenue growth, with a total of $23.72 million for Fiscal 2023, marking a 3% increase from the previous year, alongside a notable improvement in gross margin to 63%. The company also highlighted strategic steps towards becoming cash flow positive, including asset sales for anticipated annual savings of $7.8 million and a successful private placement raising $3.04 million. These efforts, coupled with several nominations at the 2023 EGR North America Awards, position FansUnite for a promising growth outlook.

