Fannie Mae EVP Malloy Evans Departs with Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Federal National Mortgage Association ( (FNMA) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Malloy Evans, Fannie Mae’s Executive Vice President—Single-Family, departed from the company. In connection with his departure, Evans entered into an agreement with Fannie Mae, which includes a severance package and the waiver of certain executive compensation provisions. The agreement also involves Evans releasing certain claims against Fannie Mae and its affiliates, pending approval by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The most recent analyst rating on (FNMA) stock is a Hold with a $12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Federal National Mortgage Association stock, see the FNMA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on FNMA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, FNMA is a Neutral.

Federal National Mortgage Association’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives are offset by liquidity challenges and valuation concerns. Technical indicators suggest mixed momentum, with short-term bearish signals but longer-term support. The earnings call provided positive insights into efficiency and partnerships, though credit losses remain a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on FNMA stock, click here.

More about Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae, operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on mortgage finance. It plays a critical role in the U.S. housing market by providing liquidity, stability, and affordability to the mortgage market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,324,249

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.32B

Find detailed analytics on FNMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue