Falcon Oil & Gas Launches Major Drilling Campaign

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. has kicked off its 2024 drilling program by beginning operations on the Shenandoah South 2H horizontal well in Australia’s Beetaloo Sub-basin, with plans for immediate follow-up drilling and a large-scale stimulation program. These developments are part of the largest campaign in the basin to date and aim to supply gas for the Shenandoah South Pilot Project, expected to start production in the first half of 2026. Falcon Australia holds a 5% interest in the project, which is a step forward in the region’s energy production.

