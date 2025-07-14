Falcon Oil & Gas Achieves Record Flow Rate and Launches 2025 Drilling Campaign

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Falcon Oil & Gas ( (TSE:FO) ) has shared an update.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd has announced a record-breaking 60-day initial production flow rate of 6.8 million cubic feet per day from its Shenandoah S2-2H ST1 well in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Australia. This result, the highest in the Beetaloo to date, underscores the commercial viability of the region’s gas resources, aligning with top shale wells in the United States. The company has also commenced its 2025 drilling campaign, targeting three additional wells, which is expected to further demonstrate the Beetaloo’s resource potential and strengthen Falcon’s market position.

More about Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil and gas company focused on the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with a primary focus on Australia. The company is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited is a significant subsidiary, holding a substantial interest in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, a key area for their operations.

