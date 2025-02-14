Falcon Gold Accelerates Great Burnt Exploration with Warrior Drilling

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Falcon Gold ( (TSE:FG) ) has provided an announcement.

Falcon Gold Corp. has engaged Warrior Drilling for its Great Burnt Project in Newfoundland to accelerate exploration of high-grade copper and gold mineralization. The company plans an initial 10-hole drill program targeting priority zones, expecting to expand known mineralization. Additionally, Falcon signed a service agreement with Empire Market Ventures for digital marketing to enhance its online presence and investor engagement, subject to TSX Venture approval.

More about Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of high-grade copper and gold mineralization. The company is actively engaged in projects within promising geological districts, such as the Central Belt of Newfoundland, where it seeks to capitalize on potential mineral deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 120,683

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.32M

