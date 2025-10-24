Fairfax Financial Holdings to Discuss Q3 Results in Upcoming Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fairfax Financial Holdings ( (TSE:FFH) ) has issued an update.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has announced a conference call scheduled for November 7, 2025, to discuss its third quarter results, which will be released on November 6, 2025. This announcement provides stakeholders with an opportunity to gain insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FFH) stock is a Buy with a C$3050.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Fairfax Financial Holdings stock, see the TSE:FFH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FFH is a Outperform.

Fairfax Financial Holdings scores well due to strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including significant net earnings growth and investment gains. The stock’s undervaluation adds to its appeal, although technical indicators suggest caution in the short term.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:FFH stock, click here.

More about Fairfax Financial Holdings

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited is a holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, along with associated investment management, through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 51,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$55.21B

For detailed information about FFH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue