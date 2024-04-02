Fairfax Announces Hybrid Shareholders’ Meeting

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSE:FFH) has released an update.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited invites shareholders to its hybrid annual meeting on April 11, 2024, which features both in-person attendance and virtual participation via a webcast. The event will include a presentation from Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa, as well as a Q&A session, with provisions made for shareholders to submit questions in advance. The company encourages early webcast access and advance proxy voting for a smooth experience.

For further insights into TSE:FFH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.