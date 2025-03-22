Faircourt Asset Management Announces March Distribution for Gold Income Corp.

Faircourt Gold Income A ( (TSE:FGX) ) has issued an update.

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. has announced a monthly distribution for the Faircourt Gold Income Corp., with a distribution amount of $0.024 per share. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors, highlighting its stable financial operations and reinforcing its position in the investment management sector.

More about Faircourt Gold Income A

Faircourt Asset Management Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. They manage the Faircourt Gold Income Corp., which is traded on the CBOE Canada Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 0.08%

Average Trading Volume: 2,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

