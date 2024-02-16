Fair Isaac Corporation Shareholders Affirm Board and Fiscal Oversight

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has released an update.

At Fair Isaac Corporation’s 2024 Annual Meeting, stockholders participated actively, with over 90% of the shares represented. They elected all the Board’s director nominees, with Braden R. Kelly and Joanna Rees receiving the most varied responses. Additionally, stockholders gave a nod to executive compensation in an advisory vote, and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent auditor for the fiscal year 2024, indicating strong investor confidence in the company’s governance and financial oversight.

