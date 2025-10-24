FAE Technology Announces Change in Share Capital Following Stock Option Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fae Technology S.P.A ( (IT:FAE) ) has shared an update.

FAE Technology S.p.A. announced a change in its share capital due to the allocation of 20,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of stock options. This adjustment reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to its Stock Option Plan 2023-2028, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder composition. The company continues to maintain a strong focus on innovation and strategic growth, as evidenced by its increased production value and partnerships.

More about Fae Technology S.P.A

FAE Technology S.p.A. is an Italian industrial group listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, operating as an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) in the electronics sector. The company provides ODM and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and is involved in various sectors such as electric mobility, IoT, industrial automation 4.0, and aerospace. Established in 1990, it focuses on innovation and sustainability, and has strategic partnerships with academic and research entities like MIT’s Senseable City Lab.

Average Trading Volume: 24,887

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €56.67M

Learn more about FAE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue