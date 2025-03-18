FAE Technology Acquires MAS Elettronica to Boost Engineering Capabilities

Fae Technology S.P.A ( (IT:FAE) ) has issued an announcement.

FAE Technology has completed the acquisition of MAS Elettronica, enhancing its engineering capabilities and expanding its product offerings in the electronics sector. This acquisition strengthens FAE Technology’s position in the Italian market, increases its research and development centers to four, and supports its growth as a key player in the tech landscape.

More about Fae Technology S.P.A

FAE Technology S.p.A. is an Italian industrial group listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, operating as an Original Design Manufacturer in the electronics sector. The company, founded in 1990, provides professional ODM and EMS services, focusing on sectors such as electric mobility and the Internet of Things. It consists of specialized entities, including Elettronica GF and IpTronix, and is led by Gianmarco Lanza.

YTD Price Performance: -19.52%

Average Trading Volume: 27,247

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €48.66M

Find detailed analytics on FAE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com