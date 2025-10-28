Fabtech Technologies Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fabtech Technologies Limited ( (IN:FABTECH) ) has shared an update.

Fabtech Technologies Limited has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results during a meeting held on October 27, 2025. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with updated financial performance data, potentially impacting investor decisions and market perceptions.

More about Fabtech Technologies Limited

Average Trading Volume: 86,638

