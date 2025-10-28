Fabtech Technologies Announces Financial Results for Q2 and H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Fabtech Technologies Limited ( (IN:FABTECH) ).

Fabtech Technologies Limited’s Board of Directors has approved the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. This announcement is significant as it reflects the company’s financial performance and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Fabtech Technologies Limited

Average Trading Volume: 86,638

Learn more about FABTECH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue