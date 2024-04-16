F3 Uranium Corp Unveils Promising Drill Results

F3 Uranium Corp (TSE:FUU) has released an update.

F3 Uranium Corp has announced promising results from their 2024 winter drill program, revealing extensive radioactivity and significant reverse faulting at the B1 zone, which suggests potential for high-grade uranium mineralization. The discoveries have led to numerous new drill targets, particularly where the A1 and B1 structures intersect with a major reverse fault, with exploration set to continue after a seasonal break.

