Ezentis Issues €1.1 Million in Convertible Bonds

GRUPO EZENTIS S.A ( (ES:EZE) ) has issued an update.

Grupo Ezentis, S.A. has issued a new tranche of 220 convertible bonds, each valued at €5,000, totaling €1,100,000, as part of an agreement with Global Tech Opportunities 30. This issuance, fully subscribed and paid, is registered in the Commercial Registry of Seville, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to strengthen its market position.

More about GRUPO EZENTIS S.A

YTD Price Performance: 16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 78,693

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €51.57M

Find detailed analytics on EZE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue