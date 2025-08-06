Ezaki Glico Revises Financial Forecasts for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2206) ) has provided an announcement.

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, due to sluggish ice cream sales and delays in the dairy business. Despite the downward revision in sales and profit forecasts, the company has decided to maintain its dividend forecasts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2206) stock is a Sell with a Yen3700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2206 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. is a company operating in the food industry, primarily known for its confectionery and dairy products. The company focuses on delivering a wide range of food products, including ice cream and chilled products, to the market.

Average Trading Volume: 214,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen307.1B

