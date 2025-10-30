Extreme Networks Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal 2026 Results

Extreme Networks ( (EXTR) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Extreme Networks presented to its investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leader in AI-driven cloud networking, providing simple and secure solutions that enable connections among devices, applications, and users across various industries worldwide.

In its first quarter of fiscal 2026, Extreme Networks reported a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of growth. The company also saw a 24% rise in SaaS annual recurring revenue, driven by growing customer demand and interest in its AI-powered networking platform.

Key financial highlights include a revenue of $310.2 million, a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.04, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.22. The company also reported a GAAP operating profit margin of 3.6% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 13.3%. Strategic wins included major deployments in government and enterprise sectors, showcasing the company’s ability to drive large-scale transformations with its advanced solutions.

Extreme Networks’ management remains optimistic about future growth, targeting a re-acceleration of overall revenue growth to 10% on a full-year basis. The company aims to leverage its innovative solutions to expand market share and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the networking industry.

