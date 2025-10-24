Expro Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Expro Group Holdings N.V. ( (XPRO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Expro Group Holdings N.V. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is a leading provider of energy services, specializing in well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions, operating in both onshore and offshore environments across more than 50 countries. In its third quarter of 2025, Expro reported a revenue of $411 million and a net income of $14 million, with a net income margin of 3%. The company also achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $94 million, representing a margin of 22.8%, and generated $39 million in free cash flow. Notably, Expro increased its full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA to between $350 million and $360 million and adjusted free cash flow to between $110 million and $120 million. Key achievements included setting an offshore world record for the heaviest casing string deployment and introducing award-winning technologies such as QPulse™ and ELITE Composition™. Expro’s management remains optimistic about navigating market challenges and capitalizing on opportunities in its core international and offshore markets.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue