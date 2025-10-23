Experience Co Limited Releases Q1 2026 Trading Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Experience Co Ltd ( (AU:EXP) ) has issued an announcement.

Experience Co Limited, listed on the ASX as EXP, has released its Q1 2026 trading update. The company has provided a general overview of its performance, highlighting that the information is not exhaustive and should be considered alongside other disclosures available on their website. The update includes non-Australian Accounting Standard measures like EBITDA to offer a comprehensive view of their operational performance. This release serves as a general update rather than a detailed financial or investment guide, emphasizing the inherent uncertainties in forward-looking statements and market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EXP) stock is a Buy with a A$0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Experience Co Ltd stock, see the AU:EXP Stock Forecast page.

More about Experience Co Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 357,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$109.6M

For an in-depth examination of EXP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue