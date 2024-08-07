Experian Director Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Kathleen DeRose, a non-executive director at global data and technology firm Experian plc, has purchased 700 ordinary shares at a price of $42.9097 each. The transaction, reported under the UK Market Abuse Regulation, underscores a positive gesture of commitment by management to the company’s future. Experian, known for its wide array of services across various industries, is listed on the London Stock Exchange with a diverse global presence.

