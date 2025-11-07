Expedia Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Expedia ( (EXPE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Expedia presented to its investors.

Expedia Group, Inc. is a global travel technology company that operates in the online travel industry, providing a platform for booking travel accommodations and services through its consumer and business-to-business (B2B) brands, including Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. The company is known for its comprehensive travel offerings and innovative solutions for both travelers and partners.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Expedia Group reported strong financial performance, surpassing its guidance with a 12% increase in bookings and a 9% rise in revenue year-over-year. The company also expanded its adjusted EBITDA margins and announced a share repurchase of $451 million, alongside a declared dividend of $0.40 per share.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include an 11% growth in booked room nights, driven by robust performance in both the U.S. and international markets. Total gross bookings increased by 12%, with a notable 26% growth in the B2B segment. Revenue growth was primarily fueled by an 18% increase in B2B revenue, while adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT saw significant improvements, rising by 16% and 27%, respectively. The company also reported a 45% increase in diluted GAAP EPS and a 23% rise in adjusted EPS.

Expedia’s strategic focus on its two-sided marketplace and continued investment in technology solutions for partners and travelers have contributed to its sustained growth. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, raising its full-year guidance for gross bookings and revenue growth, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and market positioning.

Looking ahead, Expedia Group’s management is confident in its ability to drive further value for both travelers and partners through its strategic priorities, with expectations of continued growth and margin expansion in the coming quarters.

