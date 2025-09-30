Expand Energy Secures $3.5 Billion Credit Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Expand Energy ( (EXE) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Expand Energy Corporation entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank and other lenders, establishing a $3.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility with potential for an additional $1.0 billion. This facility, maturing in five years, includes sublimits for letters of credit and swingline loans, and imposes restrictive and affirmative covenants on Expand’s operations. The agreement allows for flexible borrowing options and aims to support Expand’s working capital and general corporate purposes, while ensuring compliance with financial covenants to avoid default.

The most recent analyst rating on (EXE) stock is a Buy with a $134.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Expand Energy stock, see the EXE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EXE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EXE is a Neutral.

Expand Energy’s overall score is driven by strong financial recovery and positive earnings call sentiment. However, high valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators weigh down the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and improved efficiencies provide a positive outlook, but profitability and valuation remain key areas for improvement.

To see Spark’s full report on EXE stock, click here.

More about Expand Energy

Average Trading Volume: 3,509,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $25.44B

For an in-depth examination of EXE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue