eXp World Holdings Streamlines Board, CIO Ansari Resigns

eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) just unveiled an update.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. has downsized its Board of Directors from seven to six members based on the recommendation of its Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee. As of March 20, 2024, Shoeb Ansari resigned as Chief Information Officer, a decision made without any disagreements with the company, and his responsibilities have since been allocated among existing company employees.

For an in-depth examination of EXPI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.