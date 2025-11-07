eXp World Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Exp World Holdings ( (EXPI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Exp World Holdings presented to its investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is a cloud-based real estate brokerage company that operates through eXp Realty, FrameVR.io, and SUCCESS Enterprises, providing innovative solutions and resources for real estate agents worldwide.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, eXp World Holdings highlighted a 7% increase in revenue, reaching $1.3 billion, alongside a net income of $3.5 million. The company emphasized its agent-first culture and technological innovations as key drivers of its performance.

Key financial metrics revealed that eXp World Holdings achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $17.7 million and an adjusted operating cash flow of $45.4 million. Despite a slight decrease in the number of agents and brokers on its platform, the company reported a 3% increase in real estate sales transactions and a 7% rise in sales volume, totaling $54.1 billion.

The company continues to focus on leveraging technology and AI to enhance its platform, aiming to provide agents with the flexibility and resources needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving real estate market.

Looking ahead, eXp World Holdings remains committed to expanding its global presence and enhancing its value proposition for agents, as it navigates the dynamic landscape of the real estate industry.

