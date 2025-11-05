Exelon Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Exelon Corp. ( (EXC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Exelon Corp. presented to its investors.

Exelon Corporation, a leading utility company in the United States, operates through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities, providing reliable and affordable energy to over 10.7 million customers. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Exelon announced a GAAP net income of $0.86 per share and adjusted operating earnings of $0.86 per share, reaffirming its full-year earnings guidance and long-term growth outlook. The company continues to demonstrate strong performance in reliability, with top national rankings for its utilities, and has completed all planned debt financings for 2025 while making significant progress on its equity plan. Key financial highlights include increased net income across its business units, attributed to higher utility earnings, lower storm costs, and strategic infrastructure investments. Looking ahead, Exelon remains committed to operational excellence and infrastructure modernization, with plans to invest $38 billion in critical infrastructure over the next four years to enhance service reliability and meet customer needs.

