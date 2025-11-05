Exelixis Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Exelixis ( (EXEL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Exelixis presented to its investors.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing cancer therapies, with a strong emphasis on its cabozantinib franchise and expanding pipeline of oncology treatments.

In the third quarter of 2025, Exelixis reported significant financial growth, with total revenues reaching $597.8 million, driven largely by the success of its cabozantinib franchise. The company also highlighted progress in its clinical trials and pipeline development, particularly with the positive results of the STELLAR-303 trial for zanzalintinib.

Key financial metrics for Exelixis included a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.69 and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.78. The company announced a new stock repurchase program of up to $750 million by the end of 2026. Additionally, Exelixis reported a decrease in research and development expenses and an increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses compared to the previous year.

Exelixis is optimistic about its future, with plans to submit a new drug application for zanzalintinib in the U.S. by the end of 2025. The company continues to focus on expanding its clinical trials and advancing its early-stage pipeline, aiming to improve cancer treatment standards and patient outcomes.

