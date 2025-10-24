Executive Director Resignation at Risecomm Group Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Risecomm Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1679) ).

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Jiang Feng as an executive director, effective from October 24, 2025. Mr. Jiang is stepping down to focus on personal commitments, and he leaves without any disagreements with the board. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions during his tenure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1679) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Risecomm Group Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1679 Stock Forecast page.

More about Risecomm Group Holdings Limited

Risecomm Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with a focus on providing technological solutions and services. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in various sectors through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 257,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$190.3M

For an in-depth examination of 1679 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue