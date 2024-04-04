Excellon Resources Launches $1.35M Private Placement

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) has released an update.

Excellon Resources Inc. has announced a private placement offering aimed at raising up to $1.35 million by selling units at $0.18 each, with each unit comprising a common share and a warrant. The proceeds are intended to further the company’s mineral projects, including obtaining final assay results from the Kilgore Project’s drill program. The offering is set to close in tranches, subject to regulatory approvals, and includes a finder’s fee for third-party sales facilitators.

