ExaWizards Reports Change in Principal Shareholder Status

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. has reported a shift in its major shareholders, with its principal shareholder no longer meeting the criteria of a major shareholder after the dilution of their voting rights percentage due to the exercise of stock options. The company has apologized for the delayed announcement, attributing it to insufficient verification processes. Despite the change, the shareholder in question remains ranked first in terms of voting rights, although their percentage has slightly decreased from 10.07% to 9.93%.

