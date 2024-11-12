ExaWizards Inc. Reports Improved Half-Year Financials

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the first half of FY2025, with net sales increasing by 35.7% to 4,596 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, the company still recorded a net loss of 418 million yen, although this is an improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company remains optimistic about achieving its full-year forecast, projecting a 20% increase in net sales.

