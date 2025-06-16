Exact Sciences Shareholders Approve 2025 Incentive Plan

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Exact Sciences ( (EXAS) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 12, 2025, Exact Sciences Corporation held its annual meeting where shareholders approved the 2025 Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan and an amendment to the 2010 Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Additionally, the shareholders elected seven directors, ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s independent auditor for 2025, and approved executive compensation. However, a proposal for a director election resignation governance policy was not approved.

The most recent analyst rating on (EXAS) stock is a Buy with a $65.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Exact Sciences stock, see the EXAS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EXAS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EXAS is a Neutral.

Exact Sciences’ overall stock score is primarily driven by strong earnings call results, reflecting revenue growth and improved profitability. However, significant profitability challenges and valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio weigh on the score. Technical indicators provide moderate support, suggesting a potential for price increases, while financial performance indicates the need for improved profitability and cash flow conversion.

More about Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development of products for early cancer detection and prevention. The company is known for its non-invasive cancer screening tests and aims to enhance patient outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,807,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.1B

