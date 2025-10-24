EVT Ltd. Successfully Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. ( (AU:EVT) ) has provided an announcement.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting on October 24, 2025, were passed. The absence of a ‘second strike’ on the 2025 Remuneration Report meant that a Conditional Spill Resolution was not necessary, indicating shareholder satisfaction with the company’s remuneration practices. This outcome reflects positively on the company’s governance and may enhance its stability and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:EVT) stock is a Buy with a A$16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. stock, see the AU:EVT Stock Forecast page.

More about Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Ltd. operates in the entertainment, ventures, and travel industries, offering a range of services and products that cater to these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 273,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.08B

