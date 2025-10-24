Evolution Gaming Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Evolution Gaming ( (EVVTY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Evolution Gaming presented to its investors.

Evolution Gaming, a prominent B2B provider of online casino solutions, operates globally with a strong presence in Europe, North America, and Latin America. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is known for its innovative gaming solutions.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Evolution Gaming reported a slight decline in net revenues by 2.4% to EUR 507.1 million compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company continues to expand its portfolio and market presence, particularly in North America and Latin America.

Key financial metrics for the quarter include a decrease in adjusted EBITDA by 5.3% to EUR 336.9 million, with a margin of 66.4%. Profit for the period also saw a decline, amounting to EUR 252.3 million. Notable strategic moves include the launch of Ezugi as a second live casino brand in the US and the expansion of the RNG portfolio with Sneaky Slots.

Looking ahead, Evolution Gaming remains committed to growth and innovation, with a focus on maintaining its EBITDA margin within the 66-68% range. The company is also addressing challenges in the Asian market and continues to adapt to regulatory changes across its operating regions.

