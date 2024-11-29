Evolution Energy’s Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (AU:EV1) has released an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited announced that its shareholders have approved seven out of eight resolutions during their annual general meeting. Key resolutions, such as the election of directors and the appointment of auditors, received overwhelming support, while the proposal to issue zero price options to a former director was rejected. This outcome reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s current leadership and strategic direction.

