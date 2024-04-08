Evolution Energy Minerals Appoints New Chair

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (AU:EV1) has released an update.

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Michael Spreadborough as its new independent Non-Executive Chair, succeeding Henk Ludik. Spreadborough brings over thirty years of global mining industry experience to the role, which aims to strengthen the company’s endeavours to finance and construct the Chilalo Graphite Project and to enhance its US downstream processing strategy. The company’s vision is to become a vertically integrated supplier of graphite for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers in the US, a move that promises substantial value for shareholders.

